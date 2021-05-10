Young women learn to dream big in digital education programme
Three senior residents at the Maranatha-Siyakatala Child and Youth Care Centre in Southdene are the first South Africans to take part in an internationally run digital learning programme for females called “Girl Rise”.
The programme started on March 16 and will run until June 25, their graduation day...
