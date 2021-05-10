Taxis block Stanford Road over issues with jikeleza drivers

Taxis temporarily blocked Stanford Road in Cleary Park on Monday morning amid ongoing clashes with jikeleza drivers.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the blockade was unrelated to the taxi strike that had been called off on Sunday.

Police had a meeting with the Cleary Park Shopping Centre management, taxi association representatives and Nelson Mandela Bay municipal officials on Monday to resolve the issue, Naidu said.

For months, taxi drivers at the Cleary Park taxi rank have been at loggerheads with jikeleza meter taxi drivers about passengers and routes.

“It’s about the same issue.

“Drivers at the Cleary Park taxi rank are complaining that the jikeleza taxis are using their rank to operate, whereas the taxis are paying rent to Cleary Park management to use it.

“The jikelezas are operating free of charge,” Naidu said.

Traffic was free-flowing at midday after the meeting.

No response has been received yet to further questions regarding the resolution of the meeting.

HeraldLIVE