Police spokesperson Col Sibongile Soci explores new avenues
Soci moves on to position focused on crime awareness campaigns and partnership policing
It is the late nights and rush of working in the media landscape that police spokesperson Colonel Sibongile Soci will miss the most.
Soci, who has been a police spokesperson for 14 years, took up a new role on April 26 as the provincial commander in crime awareness campaigns and partnership policing...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.