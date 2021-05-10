KZN premier Sihle Zikalala to announce new Zulu king's coronation
KwaZulu-Natal’s provincial government will this week announce the process that will lead to the coronation of new Zulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini.
Provincial government spokesperson Lennox Mabaso said premier Sihle Zikalala will make the announcement after the royal family’s announcement of the new king on Friday last week.
“The premier will announce this week what is expected to be done on government’s side — not processes from the royal family. He will make the announcement after consulting his cabinet. I cannot speak about that detail today,” Mabaso said.
