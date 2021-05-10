How staffer allegedly stole R5.8m from Coega

Former employee reportedly admits to fraud and begs for forgiveness

So determined to appease his family and relatives living in Qunu, a Gqeberha man allegedly stole R5.8m from the Coega Development Corporation (CDC) — and apparently confessed to it.



While Bathandwa Matikinca, 36, admitted to the theft during a disciplinary hearing in April, he has not been tried in a court of law...

