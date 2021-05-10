News

Gqeberha man convicted of brutally murdering girlfriend

By Devon Koen - 10 May 2021

A jealous fit of rage — which resulted in the brutal and agonising death of a 35-year-old woman — has ended in a Gqeberha man being convicted of murder.

On Monday, high court judge Elna Revelas convicted Mawethu Dyantyi, 40, on charges of kidnapping, murder, attempted murder and housebreaking with the intent to murder...

