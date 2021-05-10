Good rainfall recorded in Nelson Mandela Bay catchment area
Thrilling images of fast-flowing rivers flooded social media at the weekend as residents of parched Nelson Mandela Bay celebrated good rains falling not only over the city but also over the all-important catchment area in the Kouga Mountains to the west.
SA Weather Service spokesperson for the office in Gqeberha, Garth Sampson, said on Sunday the results were positive...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.