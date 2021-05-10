Alleged middleman in Jayde Panayiotou murder to stand trial
More than six years after the murder of Kariega school teacher Jayde Panayiotou, the alleged middleman, who went on the run after being declared a hostile witness, will have his day in court in May.
Former state witness Luthando Siyoni, 37, will stand trial for murder and conspiracy to commit murder, after being arrested for Panayiotou’s April 2015 murder...
