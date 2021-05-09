Heugh Road ice-cream shop robbed

A gang of four, one of them armed, robbed a Heugh Road ice-cream shop at the weekend.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the men entered Gatti's Ice Cream at about 4pm on Saturday afternoon.

“As one of the assistants attempted to shut the door, the suspect slammed the door onto her finger, injuring her.”

She said one of the robbers was armed.

“He forced the female [staff members], aged 24 and 52, to the back of the shop, while the other suspects raided the shop.

“Two cellphones, a laptop and cash were taken.

“One of the women was assaulted with a fire extinguisher on her head.

“Both victims were taken to hospital for treatment prior to police arrival.”

Janse van Rensburg said the security alarm was activated but the robbers escaped and police were investigating a case of business robbery.

