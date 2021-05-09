40 illegal firearms confiscated in Gauteng this week alone

Gauteng police this week seized 40 illegal firearms and more than 480 rounds of ammunition during various operations.

Capt Mavela Masondo said these gun seizures were also accompanied by a number of arrests.

In one incident, three security guards were arrested in Heriotdale in Germiston after they were found in possession of six illegal guns.

“Members from Germiston police station were patrolling on May 7 when they spotted a Toyota Quantum full of security guards. They stopped the vehicle and suddenly the security guards jumped out and fled on foot. Three of them were apprehended. Upon searching the vehicle, police found six unlicensed firearms with ammunition,” Masondo said.