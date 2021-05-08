Western Cape couple found dead in bedroom with gunshot wounds to their heads

Western Cape police are investigating the death of a couple found dead in their bedroom with bullet wounds to their heads.

Provincial police spokesperson Capt Malcolm Pojie said the couple’s son made the grisly find on Thursday. The couple lived in the suburb of Lavalia in George. Pojie said a preliminary investigation showed that the “59-year-old husband and 61-year-old wife were last seen alive by their son when he left his parent's home” after 5pm on Thursday.