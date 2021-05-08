Hawks nab transport museum cleaner for theft of copper from locomotives

The Hawks have arrested a cleaner employed by the Outeniqua Transport Museum for the theft of copper from displayed locomotives.

Zinzi Hani, the spokesperson for the directorate, said the 45-year-old suspect was summoned to appear in court for “allegedly stealing various copper components from the steam locomotives on display inside the museum”.

Hani said the suspect was employed by a cleaning company that was contracted by Transnet. The Outeniqua Transport Museum is in George in the Western Cape.

“In December 2020, the Hawks' national priority violent crimes team in George received information from the SA Heritage Resources Agency regarding incidents of theft involving steam locomotives located inside the museum,” said Hani.