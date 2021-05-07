News

WATCH | More dashcam footage of Leo Prinsloo’s hair-raising escape from armed robbers

Unathi Nkanjeni Reporter 07 May 2021
More dashcam footage of Leo Prinsloo and Lloyd Mtombeni's escape from attack by armed robbers has been released.
Image: Yusuf Abramjee/Twitter

More dashcam footage of Leo Prinsloo and Lloyd Mtombeni's escape from armed robbers and protection of a cargo van they were escorting has been released. 

The new footage of the shooting incident, which took place on April 22, was shared online by eNCA's Barry Bateman.  

The recent footage gives more context to the jaw-dropping incident, as Prinsloo and Mtombeni can be seen taking on the robbers.

They tried to scare them off their attempt to rob a cargo van they were escorting, which is understood to have been carrying cellphones. 

Prinsloo tries ramming into the suspect's white Ford Ranger as it drives ahead of them.

He can also be seen trying to chase a black Audi.

Watch the clips below

Last week, cabin footage from the attempted heist went viral on social media. 

In the video Prinsloo could be seen looking in the rear-view mirror moments before a series of bullets hit the reinforced glass of his Toyota Land Cruiser.

Speaking on the incident, Prinsloo said he is always prepared for the worst. 

“You sort of need to expect things like that to happen because it prepares your mind for what you need to do. When we train people we tell them to pre-visualise what they are going to do. It’s a mindset.”

According to Advanced Tactical Training, Prinsloo has served in protection teams guarding famous people including former president Nelson Mandela, Kim Kardashian and Prince Charles.

Most Read

