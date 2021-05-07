News

Sundays River Valley community stands up against gender-based violence

Yolanda Palezweni Digital Reporter 07 May 2021

The community of Kirkwood banded together on Friday in protest against gender-based violence and marched to the town’s magistrate’s court to hand over a petition. 

The march, led by officials from the Sundays River Valley Municipality, was organised after two young women were killed in separate incidents, allegedly by their ex-partners...

