‘Sounds of Gqeberha’ swings into action again

By Gillian McAinsh - 07 May 2021

The second concert in the Sounds of Gqeberha series has a new line-up at the Savoy Theatre on Saturday with music, song and spoken word on the programme.

Since its first round in March, the Nelson Mandela Bay project has grown and its producer, Litha-Xhanti Hewitt-Coleman, is hoping to draw in a larger audience.    ..

