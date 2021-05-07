Madonsela weighs in on Clicks 'chocolate shoplifting’ saga: Release the video for the public to judge

While some agreed with Madonsela's request, others told her to stay out of the matter and focus on other issues.

The North West woman said she was accused of theft while exiting the Mafikeng Crossing store on Wednesday, and pleaded for help on social media

“We spoke for so long that I offered to pay double for the chocolate. The security guard took me to the back of the store and beat me. I have bruises. I pleaded with them to check the cameras but they refused and continued to beat me.

“I am in a holding cell. Waiting with the diapers I bought for my three-month-old. Looking for advice or a lawyer to help me,” she alleged in a social media post.

One responder told the woman a senior advocate was on their way to the police station to assist.

Clicks chief store operations officer Sedick Arendse said the woman was not beaten or assaulted by Clicks employees or security staff.

“The matter has been handed to the SAPS for further investigation and action,” said Arendse.

North West police said they would only comment once the woman had been charged.