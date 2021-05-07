News

Knysna has no money left for cleanup campaign

Naziziphiwo Buso Digital reporter 07 May 2021

The Knysna municipality no longer has a budget to eradicate illegal dumping sites.

And a senior official and a councillor both said they did not know how much was allocated to the cleanup campaign in 2020...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'ANC dropped the ball': Ramaphosa concedes and apologizes for party's handling ...
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...

Most Read

X