EC farmer accused of fraud, money laundering to learn fate soon
Judgment looms for a Komani farmer facing fraud, money laundering and forgery charges totalling R1m.
Jacques de Bruin, 46, appeared in Gqeberha’s regional court on Friday where the magistrate indicated that he was not yet ready to deliver his verdict...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.