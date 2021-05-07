Animal Anti-Cruelty League calls for jail terms after grisly dog killing

Two Kleinskool men facing animal cruelty charges allegedly tortured Meisie, a crossbred female dog snatched from her owner’s yard, before crushing her skull and hanging her body from a pole.



In her two decades of experience in rescue with the Animal-Anti Cruelty League, Bay inspector Beverly Rademeyer said this was one of the most horrendous cases of animal abuse she had ever dealt with...

