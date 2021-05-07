All systems go for nomination of ANC councillor candidates
ANC branches are racing against time to nominate candidates to stand as ward and proportional representative councillors in the October 27 municipal elections.
ANC electoral committee chair Kgalema Motlanthe has given party members until the end of May to nominate who they want representing them in the upcoming polls...
