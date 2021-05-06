Sporadic protests in KwaNobuhle, Missionvale continue

Police in Nelson Mandela Bay continued to monitor protest action in KwaNobuhle and Missionvale on Thursday morning.

According to officials on the scene, no serious damage was reported at either location, but protesters were sporadically blocking roads by burning tyres and debris, as well as throwing stones at passing vehicles.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said police were deployed along the R334, between Rocklands and Kariega, on the outskirts of KwaNobuhle.

This comes after two vehicles and a ward councillor’s office were set alight in Area 11 on Wednesday.

“The road is open, but we have seen sporadic incidents of protesters coming and going.

“Police are on the scene and monitoring the situation,” Swart said.

In Missionvale, some roads were blocked by residents believed to be unhappy about service delivery in their area.

Their exact concerns are not clear at this stage, but metro officials and police have been alerted and are monitoring the area.

