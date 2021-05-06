Premier's solution to drought crisis

Calls growing for province to be declared a disaster area

PREMIUM

A “war room” — that is Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane’s answer to the crippling drought in Nelson Mandela Bay and the Sarah Baartman district.



Calls for the province to be declared a drought disaster area have grown in recent weeks as it would pave the way for the national government to allocate more money to the Eastern Cape to combat the effects of the drought. ..

