Jansenville man sentenced for attempted murder
A 27-year-old Jansenville man was sentenced to five years behind bars for the attempted murder of a teenager.
Ricardo Smith was convicted and sentenced in the Jansenville regional court on Tuesday.
Police spokesperson Capt Bradley Rawlinson said a case of attempted murder was opened on June 6 after Smith stabbed a now 18-year-old boy in the chest following an argument in Prinsvale in Klipplaat.
Smith remained in custody for the duration of the investigation.
HeraldLIVE
