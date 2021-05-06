News

Jansenville man sentenced for attempted murder

By Devon Koen - 06 May 2021
A 27-year-old Jansenville man has been jailed for five years for the attempted murder of a teenager
A 27-year-old Jansenville man was sentenced to five years behind bars for the attempted murder of a teenager.

Ricardo Smith was convicted and sentenced in the Jansenville regional court on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Capt Bradley Rawlinson said a case of attempted murder was opened on June 6 after Smith stabbed a now 18-year-old boy in the chest following an argument in Prinsvale in Klipplaat.

Smith remained in custody for the duration of the investigation.

