Help finally on way after community circulates shocking photos of emaciated Motherwell woman
A desperate plea for help
Their cries for help were not answered, so a community desperate to assist a Motherwell woman so emaciated that she cannot get out of bed, decided to share a series of graphic photographs to bring the public’s attention to her shocking state.
At just 31, Andy (not her real name) is unable to bathe herself and spends most of her days on a mattress on the pavement in front of her NU10 home in the Gqeberha township...
