Eastern Cape author opens the book on 'Bloody Sunday'
Mignonne Breier delves deep into SA's 'secret massacre' which left up to 200 dead
The new book Bloody Sunday may have started with the grisly murder of a nun in East London in 1952, but it developed into so much more, unearthing details of up to 200 deaths in a day of shame for the city.
Author Mignonne Breier spent years unravelling the facts for Bloody Sunday: The Nun, The Defiance Campaign and SA’s Secret Massacre, published in March...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.