News

About-turn on axing of three Nelson Mandela Bay brigadiers

By Riaan Marais - 06 May 2021

A recommendation from a disciplinary committee that three of Nelson Mandela Bay’s top cops be dismissed from their posts for insubordination has been set aside and a much lighter sanction imposed.

Instead of being axed, provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga has resolved that  Humewood station commander Brigadier Leonie Bentley, Gelvandale station commander Brigadier Lawrence Soekoe and deputy district commissioner for visible policing Brigadier Ronald Koll be suspended without pay for two months...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'ANC dropped the ball': Ramaphosa concedes and apologizes for party's handling ...
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...

Most Read

X