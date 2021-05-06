About-turn on axing of three Nelson Mandela Bay brigadiers

A recommendation from a disciplinary committee that three of Nelson Mandela Bay’s top cops be dismissed from their posts for insubordination has been set aside and a much lighter sanction imposed.



Instead of being axed, provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga has resolved that Humewood station commander Brigadier Leonie Bentley, Gelvandale station commander Brigadier Lawrence Soekoe and deputy district commissioner for visible policing Brigadier Ronald Koll be suspended without pay for two months...

