Two Covid-19 patients die in Limpopo hospital fire

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize sends condolences to families of two victims of the FH Odendaal Hospital fire

Shonisani Tshikalange Reporter 05 May 2021
The Limpopo health department and its MEC are working to ascertain the cause of the fire.
Image: Limpopo health department via Facebook

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has conveyed condolences to the families of the two victims who died on Tuesday when a ward at Modimolle's FH Odendaal Hospital in Limpopo was gutted by fire.

Other patients were rescued and Limpopo health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba attended to the emergency.

“We were deeply saddened to learn of the death of two patients after a fire that broke out at the FH Odendaal Hospital's Covid-19 ward. We convey our sincerest condolences to the families who have suffered this devastating loss, while they must have still hoped to see their loved ones returned to them from hospital,” Mkhize said.

Mkhize commended the nurses who extinguished the fire and rescued the patients inside the wards.

“We share in your pain in having experienced the loss of two patients but we also pay homage to your heroism as you kept your oath and protected your patients,” he said.

Mkhize welcomed the investigation into the circumstances surrounding  the incident.

“We welcome the investigation into the circumstances surrounding this terrible incident and encourage the team of fire experts from SAPS, and forensic pathology from health to bring us to a speedy resolution of this impasse,” he said.

