Rhino campaigners spearhead exercise on local reserve to improve monitoring amid renewed poaching pressure

Now they are collared and secured

PREMIUM

With increasing focus on the role of private game reserves to protect dwindling rhino numbers, Nelson Mandela Bay conservation organisation One Land Love It (Olli) funded another successful rhino-collaring exercise on a reserve in the region.



The exercise on the reserve, which is not being identified for security reasons, prefaced the government’s release on Sunday of a long-awaited report on the management of elephant, leopard, lion and rhino. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.