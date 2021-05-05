Rhino campaigners spearhead exercise on local reserve to improve monitoring amid renewed poaching pressure
Now they are collared and secured
With increasing focus on the role of private game reserves to protect dwindling rhino numbers, Nelson Mandela Bay conservation organisation One Land Love It (Olli) funded another successful rhino-collaring exercise on a reserve in the region.
The exercise on the reserve, which is not being identified for security reasons, prefaced the government’s release on Sunday of a long-awaited report on the management of elephant, leopard, lion and rhino. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.