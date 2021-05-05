News

Rhino campaigners spearhead exercise on local reserve to improve monitoring amid renewed poaching pressure

Now they are collared and secured

PREMIUM
By Guy Rogers - 05 May 2021

With increasing focus on the role of private game reserves to protect dwindling rhino numbers, Nelson Mandela Bay conservation organisation One Land Love It (Olli) funded another successful rhino-collaring exercise on a reserve in the region.

The exercise on the reserve, which is not being identified for security reasons, prefaced the government’s release on Sunday of a long-awaited report on the management of elephant, leopard, lion and rhino. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'ANC dropped the ball': Ramaphosa concedes and apologizes for party's handling ...
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...

Most Read

X