Police reluctant to investigate vandalism, says metro security director

Nelson Mandela Bay has been frustrated by police officers who are allegedly reluctant to open criminal cases when city officials complain of vandalism to property.



In some cases, city bosses had to go over their heads and directly to station commanders just to have cases opened, security director ShadrackSibiya told mayor Nqaba Bhanga and his committee on Wednesday...

