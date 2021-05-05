Gqeberha woman roughs it in new season of 'Survivor SA'

PREMIUM

She describes herself as a creature of comfort who is neither adventurous nor physically active, yet this Gqeberha marketing officer is among 20 cast members competing on the cut-throat adventure reality show Survivor SA: Immunity Island.



The last time Thoriso M-Afrika, 36, voluntarily took part in an outdoor activity was when she camped in high school almost 20 years ago...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.