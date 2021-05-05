Globe-trotting engineer digs deep for his childhood alma mater

He may have become a globe-trotting engineer, but a former Gqeberha resident has not forgotten his roots — and, thanks to his generosity, Sydenham Primary School is about to get a major boost with the installation of a borehole.



Former pupil Schaun Young, 42, hopes his intervention will spark more of the same from others...

