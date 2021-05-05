Fidelity heist accused identified from CCTV footage, cop tells court

PREMIUM

Cellphone records, recovered stolen firearms and CCTV footage all formed part of the state’s evidence against a former Fidelity security guard and her co-accused.



On Wednesday, the high court in Gqeberha heard how police investigations into the robbery at the Sasol garage in Linton Grange on May 2 2018 determined that it was preplanned. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.