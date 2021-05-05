Ex-Bay coach nabbed on child exploitation charges a no show at court

A former Gqeberha teacher and prominent water polo coach charged with distributing and possessing child exploitation material failed to appear at his first court appearance in Australia on Wednesday morning.



Dean Carelse, 40, had been due to appear in the Maroochydore Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, according to the Sunshine Coast Daily (https://www.sunshinecoastdaily.com.au/)...

