Bitou mayoral election falls flat
The election of a new mayor for the Bitou municipality fell flat on Tuesday after the nominated candidates tied in the vote.
The council was set to vote for a new mayor after Active United Front (AUF) leader Peter Lobese was booted out in a vote of no confidence two weeks ago, where the DA and the ANC voted together in the motion. ..
