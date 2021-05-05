Bitou mayoral election falls flat

The election of a new mayor for the Bitou municipality fell flat on Tuesday after the nominated candidates tied in the vote.



The council was set to vote for a new mayor after Active United Front (AUF) leader Peter Lobese was booted out in a vote of no confidence two weeks ago, where the DA and the ANC voted together in the motion. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.