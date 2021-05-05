ANC vows to take back Nelson Mandela Bay
Time to govern the metro is now, Mabuyane says on campaign trail in New Brighton
ANC Eastern Cape chair Oscar Mabuyane vowed on Tuesday that the party would take back Nelson Mandela Bay come October 27.
Mabuyane was in Gqeberha to lead the ANC’s by-election campaign in New Brighton ahead of the May 19 election in Ward 17...
