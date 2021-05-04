Senior housing official Mvuleni Mapu allegedly behind unfair awarding of contract
SIU smells more toilet tender stink
Two of the quotes for a R24m toilet tender were allegedly only given to the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality by housing delivery boss Mvuleni Mapu four days after a Free State company had already been sent a letter of appointment.
The explosive claim is contained in a March 29 letter sent to acting city manager Mandla George by Special Investigating Unit (SIU) head, advocate Andy Mothibi...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.