Senior housing official Mvuleni Mapu allegedly behind unfair awarding of contract

SIU smells more toilet tender stink

Two of the quotes for a R24m toilet tender were allegedly only given to the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality by housing delivery boss Mvuleni Mapu four days after a Free State company had already been sent a letter of appointment.



The explosive claim is contained in a March 29 letter sent to acting city manager Mandla George by Special Investigating Unit (SIU) head, advocate Andy Mothibi...

