SA allocates extra R4bn for Covid-19 vaccines, social distress grant

SA has allocated an extra R4bn to buy Covid-19 vaccines and extend a special distress grant to thousands of people hit by the pandemic in a Special Appropriation Bill tabled by the finance minister on Tuesday.

The bill, expected to be debated with the National Treasury in a parliamentary committee meeting later on Tuesday, allocates an additional R1.25bn to the department of health to purchase Covid-19 vaccines and another R2.82bn to social development for funding the monthly distress grant of R350 per person.

The worst-hit country on the continent in terms of reported coronavirus infections and deaths has struggled to kickstart a mass vaccination programme, inoculating just over 329,000 health workers with Johnson & Johnson’s shot as part of a research study while it waits for its first batch of commercial doses to become available.