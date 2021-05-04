Resistance grows over bid to axe top Bay cops
The recommendation that three of Nelson Mandela Bay’s top cops be fired has sparked significant blowback from the community.
Prominent figures in Gqeberha have now called on provincial leaders to step in to prevent brigadiers Leonie Bentley, Ronald Koll and Lawrence Soekoe from being sacked...
