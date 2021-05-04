News

Resistance grows over bid to axe top Bay cops

By Riaan Marais and Raahil Sain - 04 May 2021

The recommendation that three of Nelson Mandela Bay’s top cops be fired has sparked significant blowback from the community. 

Prominent figures in Gqeberha have now called on provincial leaders to step in to prevent brigadiers Leonie Bentley, Ronald Koll and Lawrence Soekoe from being sacked...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'ANC dropped the ball': Ramaphosa concedes and apologizes for party's handling ...
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...

Most Read

X