Johannesburg man nabbed for possession of elephant tusks

Nomahlubi Sonjica Reporter 04 May 2021
A man was arrested in Johannesburg for possession of elephant tusks.
A 53-year-old man was arrested in Alberton, east of Johannesburg, for possession of elephant tusks.

“Crime Intelligence members received information about a person that will be transporting elephant tusks,” said police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo.

“Information was conveyed to a team comprising Johannesburg flying squad, Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department and Fidelity Specialised Services who intercepted the suspect at Heidelberg road in Alberton.”

When the team pounced on the man, they found two elephant tusks in the vehicle he was travelling in.

He was arrested at the scene.

“The monetary value of the ivory is yet to be determined,” Masondo said, adding that the Hawks would investigate further to establish the origin of the recovered ivory and whether there were other suspects involved.

