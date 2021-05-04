'Intense cold front' to make landfall in Cape Town on Wednesday

An intense cold front is expected to make landfall in Cape Town on Wednesday, the city's disaster risk management centre has warned.

The SA Weather Service issued warnings for strong to gale-force winds, rain and rough seas.

“All city services and external agencies will be on standby to deal with the predicted adverse weather conditions,” said the centre's spokesperson Charlotte Powell.

“We remind residents to please clear out any potential blockages around their homes and ensure that gutters and downpipes are clean.

“In low-lying areas, please dig a trench around your home if possible, to allow water to run off and reduce the risk of localised flooding.”

Residents were advised to call the city’s public emergency communication centre for any weather-related service requests or emergencies on 021-480-7700 from a cellphone or 107 from a landline.

TimesLIVE