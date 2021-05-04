News

Despatch SAPS phone lines, e-mails temporarily down

By Riaan Marais - 04 May 2021
Phone lines and emails are down at the Despatch police station
Phone lines and e-mails are down at the Despatch police station as the area is experiencing power outages.

In case of an emergency the public can contact the station on 082-410-7540.

Alternatively, use the police emergency number, 10111.

Officers are at the station and it is still open to the public.

The power is expected to be restored by 6pm.

