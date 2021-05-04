Despatch SAPS phone lines, e-mails temporarily down
Phone lines and e-mails are down at the Despatch police station as the area is experiencing power outages.
In case of an emergency the public can contact the station on 082-410-7540.
Alternatively, use the police emergency number, 10111.
Officers are at the station and it is still open to the public.
The power is expected to be restored by 6pm.
HeraldLIVE
