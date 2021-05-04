Crew on two vessels test positive for Covid-19 at Gqeberha port

At least 16 crew members from two vessels docked at the Gqeberha harbour have tested positive for Covid-19.

This is according to health department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo, who said the first vessel, the M/V Consolidator, docked at the harbour on April 25.

It sailed from Kenya and was due to offload its cargo in India.

“Four of the crew members were due to disembark to fly home and leave the country.

“They had to be subjected to PCR [polymerase chain reaction] testing before disembarking.”

He said all four had tested positive for the virus.

“They are now in isolation in a facility approved by the Eastern Cape health department.”

The other 18 crew members were quarantined on the vessel and tested for the virus.

Kupelo said the results had come back on Sunday and showed nine of them had tested positive.