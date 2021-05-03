Walmer man due in court for rape and murder of woman, 85
A suspected serial house robber facing numerous charges including murder and rape is due to appear in the high court in Gqeberha on Thursday to plead to the charges.
The Walmer man, 30, is not being named as he has not yet pleaded to a charge of rape...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.