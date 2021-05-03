Two unions demand 15% wage increase from Eskom

Two of the biggest labour unions at Eskom are pushing for a double-digit percentage wage increase, arguing that if there is money to burn diesel and source energy from independent power producers, workers should get the increase.

This comes ahead of Tuesday's start of wage increase negotiations between the power utility and three recognised unions — the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) and Solidarity.

Both NUM and Numsa are going into negotiations making salary increase demands of 15% and looking for one-year agreements, while Solidarity is asking for 9.5% as Eskom braces itself for tense engagements.

NUM spokesperson Livhuwani Mammburu said the union was demanding a 15% wage increase across the board while “well aware of the challenges faced by Eskom” but wanting “the apartheid wage gap to be closed”.

For the full article, please visit SowetanLIVE.