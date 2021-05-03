News

Two collisions on M4 in Gqeberha within minutes

By Raahil Sain - 03 May 2021

Police in Gqeberha are investigating cases of reckless and negligent driving after two accidents unfolded within minutes of each other on the M4 on Sunday afternoon.

One person sustained serious injuries and was transported to hospital...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'ANC dropped the ball': Ramaphosa concedes and apologizes for party's handling ...
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...

Most Read

X