'Totally unacceptable': Ramaphosa laments intimidation of journalists

President Cyril Ramaphosa has spoken out against the intimidation of journalists, sometimes accompanied by threats of sexual violence, which he said was “totally unacceptable” and harmful to media freedom.

This follows a global report detailing an increase in the number of female journalists who were intimidated on social media last year. He said this was of great concern and should not be allowed, at all cost.

SA ranked 32nd out of 180 countries in the 2021 World Press Freedom Index, a barometer of the state of media freedom across the globe published by “Reporters Without Borders”.

The report found that media freedom had deteriorated, there was a decline in public access to information and there were various challenges for news coverage in many countries.

The index found that media freedom in SA was “guaranteed but fragile”.