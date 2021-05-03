State to answer to Timothy Omotoso's allegations

PREMIUM

The state has about three weeks to respond on paper to damning claims by Nigerian televangelist Timothy Omotoso that prosecutors involved in the matter had deliberately withheld information vital to the case.



Omotoso's revelations were based on a confidential e-mail trail between the lead prosecutor in his rape trial, advocate Nceba Ntelwa, and advocate Ismat Cerfontein, who had been assisting him before she abruptly withdrew due to ethical reasons...

