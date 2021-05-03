News

Reward triples for missing Glenwood monkeys

Naziziphiwo Buso Digital reporter 03 May 2021

The reward for the “lost” Glenwood monkeys has tripled as an investigation into their disappearance intensifies. 

The reward, which was R1,000 last week, has now increased to R3,000, with concerned members of the public footing the bill for the location of the troop of Vervet monkeys in the George area. ..

