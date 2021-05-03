Despatch police seek identity of murder victim

Despatch detectives are trying to locate the next of kin of an unidentified man who was found murdered in Jagvlakte, Despatch, in April.

The man’s body, with multiple gunshot wounds to the face, was found lying next to a gravel road on April 24.

A resident had made the gruesome discovery at about 11.15am.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said the man had been wearing white tekkies, grey tracksuit pants and a blue jacket.

Anyone with information that could help identify the man or assist with the investigation, can contact Detective Warrant Officer Danny Muller on 081-394-9529.

