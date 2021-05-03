Claims of bacteria in Nelson Mandela Bay water dismissed

As if Nelson Mandela Bay’s water woes are not bad enough, a viral WhatsApp message — later found to be false — had residents in a frenzy at the weekend over a claim that at least 20 people had been admitted to hospital after drinking tap water.

While residents have been assured that there is no truth to the claim that some people had contracted salmonella and other bacterial infections, it has left a bad taste in the mouths of many.

The municipality on Monday strongly condemned the claim.

Bay health care and water and sanitation management officials denied that the city’s water quality had been compromised due to the low dam levels.

Municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said the claims doing the rounds were false.

“This fake news states that the quality of water has been compromised resulting in waterborne diseases.

“This is not true,” he said.

“The municipality would like to assure consumers that the municipality continues to strictly monitor its water quality on a regular basis and it conforms with SANS 241 drinking water standards.”